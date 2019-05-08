/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

MoU between GSI Training Institute (GSITI) and Guwahati University (GU), Guwahati on Collaboration for Academic and Research Programs leading to Ph.D. degree.

The Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI) and Guwahati University (GU), Guwahati have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Collaboration for Academic and Research Programs leading to Ph.D. degree. The MoU was signed by Shri Ch Venkateswara Rao, Deputy Director General & Head, M-V GSITI and Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Registrar, GU in the presence of Dr. Mridul Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor, Guwahati University. Dr. Taraknath Pal, Director, TC, GSITI and Sri Somnath Sharma, Director, SU: Assam, GSI were also there in the GSTI team, while Prof. Utpal Sarma, co-ordinator, IAQC, Prof. Dilip Kakati, Dean, faculty of science, Prof. Parag Phukan, HoD Geological sciences Department, Prof. Sauravpran Goswami, Dean, faculty of Arts, and other faculty members were in GU team. This MoU between Geological Survey of India Training Institute and Gauhati University will enhance the Research & Development (R&D) activities in the North-Eastern part of India.