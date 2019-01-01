/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

SBI felicitate meritorious students

State Bank of India Administrative Office Shillong today felicitated the meritorious students of Shillong for their excellent performance in the recently result for MBOSE, CBSE and ICSE Board examination of Class X and XII. The felicitation program took place in Hotel Poinisuk Laitumkhrah Shillong.

All 41 students was felicitated by Shri Digmanu Gupta the General Manager (NW II) State Bank of India Local Head Office Guwahati and Shri Subhas Das the Deputy General Manager (B & O) State Bank of India Administrative Office Shillong. The meritorious students were awarded with certificates, mementoes and motivational book.