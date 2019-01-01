/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Meghalaya eves dominates National Football tourney

Meghalaya pulled off another comprehensive victory in the Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship by defeating Jammu and Kashmir 7-1 in Cuttack today. The girls dominated proceedings from the start, putting pressure on the J&K defence, and a brilliant shot from outside the box by Napaleroiki Lytan in the fourth minute gave Meghalaya the lead. Despite the scorching heat Meghalaya continued to press hard and doubled the lead in the 19th minute through Sunalinda Iawren. A corner kick for Meghalaya in the 36th minute led to Kashmir conceding an own goal and soon after Sanfida Nongrum made it 4-0 in the 38th minute. J&K pulled a goal back in the 50th minute, but Meghalaya then added three more to their tally, with a brace by Fragrancy Riwan 55’, 80’ and one by Da-ai-jingsuk Basaiawmoit 77’.

With this win Meghalaya climbed to the top of Group G with a better goal difference over second-placed Gujarat. Meghalaya’s last group game against Gujarat on Friday will thus act as the decider as whoever wins will qualify for the quarterfinals.