Govt committed for the welfare of farmers: Banteidor Lyngdoh

The Directorate of Agriculture Government of Meghalaya led by Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh along with other Agriculture Minister of India took part in the video conference to address the grievances of the farmers in the country. The Video Conference was chaired by Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar.

The main objective of this conference was on the management and strategies to tackle the issues of ‘Army Worm’ which has been affecting many crops especially in North East India. Agriculture Minister Banteidor said that in Meghalaya only three Districts were affected which include East Garo Hills, East Jiantia Hills and West Khasi Hills. He added that the Department has committed to protect crops from being destroyed by ‘Army Worm’, “everything now is under control and there is nothing to be worried about, the department have came up with bioi-pesticides to deal with such crisis” the Minister concluded.

In the video conference with the Union Minister the Minister was appraised with the overall performances of the farmers in Meghalaya. The Minister acknowledged the Union Minister that there are more than 6 to 6 lakhs farmers in Meghalaya and there are 51,999 farmers who are benefited from the Kissan Credit Cards (KCC) which is a smart cards for farmers to get loan from the Banks for their agriculture loan. The video conference also acknowledged about the PM Kissan scheme which provided financial assistance to the farmers across the country.