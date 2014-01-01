/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

KSU demand Full fledged CAU in Kyrdemkulai

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) expresses its dismay at the impending delay with regards to the setting up of the proposed Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Kyrdemkulai, Ri Bhoi District.

Speaking to reporters Readyon Stone Nonrum the Education Secretary said that the University was inaugurated by Shri Radha Mohan Singh, the then Hon’ble Union Minister of Agriculture in 2016 after its establishment in 2015. The Student Union appeals to the Agriculture Minister Banteidor to you to ensure that the institution to be set up in Kyrdemkulai and it will be a full-fledged University with independent authority as deemed fit for any University and the Union shall not accept the said institution if it is merely an Agriculture College affiliated under the Central Agriculture University, Imphal.