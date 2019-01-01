/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

SGPC not in favour of relocating its communities

A delegation from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) from Amritsar Punjab led by the Aditional Secretary Paramjit Singh, Sardar Harpal Singh and Sardar Bhagwan Singh today met the Home Minister of Meghalaya James Sangma to address their disagree on the decision of the Meghalaya Government in giving one month notice to the Punjab community residing in Them ïew Mawlong.

Speaking to the reporters after the meeting Paramjit Singh said that the Government or High Level Committee (HLC) should take back their decision in giving one month notice to the Punjab community residing in ‘Them ïew Mawlong’ to prove their legality of residing in the area. Paramjit Singh said that the Punjabis community has been residing there for the last 200 years, so there is no question for them to give up their land and Homes. The delegation also expressed their concerned over their communities after being threatened by the banned outfit HNLC. Paramjit Singh has asked the Home Minister to keep vigil against any threat to the Punjabis communities.