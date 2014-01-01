/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

CM Inaugurates Nongpoh Solid Waste Management Project

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, today inaugurated the Nongpoh Solid Waste Management Project which was also attended by Minister, Urban Affairs, Hamlet Dohling as the Guest of Honour.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma said that the government has been talking continuously about waste management and understanding the importance of waste management and disposal the government has come up with Solid Waste Management Policy. “It gives me pleasure to inaugurate this long overdue project that was started in 2007-2008 and I appreciate the initiative of the then government and the urban affairs department for having had the vision of understanding the challenges that come with urbanization,” said the Chief Minister. He also informed that the government is trying to ensure that all pending projects where significant investment has been made by the government are completed so that public in general will get the benefits from those projects.

The Chief Minister also said that waste management has to looked at from the economic point of view as the more we consume the higher the GDP is and everything is based on consumption and stated that there has to be a balance between consumption and sustainability and ensure that our resources are used in a balanced manner. “It is important that we understand that we consume in a much more rational and thoughtful manner to have a balanced economy and a balanced ecology,” he said. He urged everyone especially the young students gathered for the inauguration that their and each individual’s efforts in reducing and reusing can make a great difference in waste management. He added that the Solid Waste Management projects would be extended to other parts of the State.

Earlier, in his Key Note Address, Director, MUDA, E Kharmalki, outlined the Salient Features of the State Solid Waste Management Policy that strives towards zero waste and creating a totally healthy, sanitized, clean and healthy environment by focusing on reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and remove. He also informed that the policy emphasizes on civic engagement and the involvement of the community in waste management, collection and decentralized value recovery. He added that the policy also encourages behavioural and perception change among the citizens.

Among others who were present and spoke during the inauguration were Paul Lyngdoh, EM, KHADC i/c Town Committee, Jason Mawlong, MLA, Umsning, Mayralborn Syiem, MLA, Nongpoh, Balajied Ranee, MDC, Nongpoh and C B Syiem, Chairman, Nongpoh Town Committee. Also present was the Deputy Commissioner, Ri Bhoi District, R M Kurbah.