CM inaugurates Mohan Massar U.P School at Mawprem

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated school building of Mohan Massar U.P.School at Mawprem in the presence of Minister Education Lakhmen Rymbui, Mohendro Rapsang, MLA, West Shillong and Paul Lyngdoh, EM,MDC, KHADC.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister and Chief Guest of the occasion, Conrad K Sangma said that it was very satisfying moment to inaugurate the building which has been built by public participation. “We as a government have been encouraging public participation to improve the overall education scenario in the State as a whole,” said the Chief Minister. He also said that there are challenges in the Education sector like no drinking water or electricity in schools, poor pass percentage, dilapidated buildings and things are not as good as it should be but people should come together and put in collective efforts for a change in the education sector. “Education is like the blood in a body and when the blood in the system is not proper every single organ in the body is affected and it is upon the quality of this blood that will determine a healthy body,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the nearly 25,000 students who did not pass the SSLC and HSSLC examinations must have been subjected to physiological difficulties and therefore it is very important that society, government and all stakeholders should come together to improve the quality of education and stop blaming one another and participate in improving the education sector. “The collective efforts of Round Table India and the government is an example which shows what can be achieved when we come together,” he added. He also informed that under the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Government of India has listed 36 EMRS in Meghalaya making it the highest in the country. He added that with the setting up the EMRS schools in far flung areas of the State the biggest challenge that the government is facing to provide quality education in rural areas will be solved.

Commending the efforts of the Round Table in funding the school building the Chief Minister said that each of us needs to adopt a school and a child. “The Round Table and Ladies Circle have done a wonderful job through their motto Freedom Through Education but the real satisfaction will come when you visit the school, talk to the students and teachers, map the progress of the students, let this journey not end with the school building,” said the Chief Minister.

In his address, Minister, Education, Lakhmen Rymbui said that the initiative of Round Table, Shillong will set an example to other NGOs for collective collaboration for a good cause. He urged the teachers of the school to work harder in increasing enrollment and said that the Round Table should consider the needs of the differently abled in their next phase of the school building.

The Round Table India through its Shillong chapter and Shillong Ladies Circle inaugurated a eight classroom building block at Mohan Massar Upper Primary School. Shillong Round Table is a part of Round Table India Movement. The flagship program of Round Table India is Freedom through Education wherein they provide educational infrastructural for the under privileged children. Among others who spoke during the inauguration were Area Vice Chairman, Round Table, Robin Agarwala, Chairman, Shillong Round Table, Vikram Singhania, Sq Leg Amit Singhania and Chairperson, Ladies Circle, Gunjan Singhania. EM, KHADC, Paul Lyngdoh also handed a cheque of one lakh to the school during the occasion.