Tlanding Wahlang the fastest ultra runner of India

Tlanding Wahlang is farmer from Shngi Mawlein village in Mawkyrwat of South West Khasi Hills District of the Northeastern State of Meghalaya who has a passion for running from his childhood. He is now a noted ultramarathon runner who got to represent India at the Ultra Marathon in Portugal. After his victory at the 72 km Mawkyrwat Ultramarathon in the year 2018, the Run Meghalaya Association (RMA) which is a non-profit organization decided to sponsor Whalang’s expenses for whenever he received an opportunity to represent Meghalaya in other parts of the country and even abroad.

Recently Tlanding took part in the World Trail Championships which is more than 42 Km and with various obstacles on the way. The race was held in Portugal in which he came 129 from among 411 runners both woman and man. Tlanding was in fact the fastest runner from Indian team which consists of 5 members. Expressing his experience Tlanding said that he has never come across such challenging obstacles in any marathon, there were steep, slope and bridges made up of woods etc. Due to his injuries Tlanding was not able to continue his running and have to walk for 10 km to the finish line. Though Tlanding could not win this year but he is still determine to continue and try to win in 2020.