/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Meghalaya Autonomous District to hold joint meeting soon

The three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) have decided to hold a joint meeting to discuss on the proposed amendment of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India. The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Shillong. The KHADC Chief Executive Member, Teinwell Dkhar told reporters that the meeting was inconclusive as the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) could not attend the meeting. The meeting was held only between the KHADC and the Jaiñtia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).

“Though we have discussed many issues but we cannot take any decision without GHADC. Therefore we have decided that all the three ADCs will again meet very soon to collectively decide on the suggestions to be submitted to both Centre and State Governments,” he said. KHADC Chairman P. N Syiem said that the issue related to number of seats for the three ADCs apart from other issues will also be discussed in the next meeting.