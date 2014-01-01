/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Anti-CAB, BJP reason for UDP defeat for LS Shillong seat

During the review meeting of the United Democratic Party (UDP) in Shillong in the residence of President Dr. Donkupar Roy, Senior UDP leader Bindo Lanong rubbished the claims that its candidates Jemino Mawthoh defeat was the result of some betrayal by the MDA partner’s leaders.

Speaking to reporters Bindo Lanong said that “all leaders including MLA and MDC have work hard with dedication for the common candidates (Jemino) but due to various issues like the CAB, Anti-BJP and other have cause us defeat”. He also claimed that the electorates have been misled by the Congress leaders who portrayed UDP as the bad boy for working with NPP who is an ally with the BJP. The party will held a meeting on July to re-organize the party and to discuss the plans for the GHADC election. Meanwhile Jemino Mawthoh clears the stand that UDP is against CAB. When asked about the issue of ‘Punjabi Lane’ Bindo Lanong said that “the idea of relocating them is not to deprive them of their place to stay but to give them a better place to live in”.