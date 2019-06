/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Youth drowned in Ribhoi- District

One 21 years old Derick Kharpran of Nongkhriam Block Nongthymmai drowned in the Umdkuh Thwei Diengngan river situated in Sohliya Ri-bhoi District. According to reports the youth along with 5 other friend went for swimming in the river and suddenly lost control and drown in the river. The body of the deceased was retrieved by the Search and Rescue Team of the Fire Service from Shillong. The body was sent for post mortem in Nongpoh Civil hospital.