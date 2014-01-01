Shillong Doctors show solidarity to protesting Doctors in WB
The Indian Medical Association's today hold a nationwide doctors' strike in solidarity with the protesting doctors in Kolkata. However Emergency and casualty services, continue to function. Similarly Doctors in Shillong in order to show their solidarity to protest doctors in West Bengal. Three Hospitals in Shillong which includes Woodland, Nazareth and North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Hospital took part in the protest.
Junior doctors in West Bengal are on strike since 11th June after two Junior Doctors were attacked and seriously injured by relatives of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College in West Bengal.