Govt. will study HLC report before taking further steps

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the state government will decide on the issue related to shifting of settlers from Them Ïew Mawlong or Punjabi lane based on a report of the High Level Committee (HLC). When the report is out, we will take a call said the Chief Minister. When asked on the demand of the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) for permanent land papers, the Chief Minister said they (HPC) are welcomed to give their letters and it is duty of the HLC to listen to all stakeholders.

On providing security to the settlers, the Chief Minister assured the delegation that even when the incident happened last year and things were very complicated, the Government did everything possible to ensure every citizen is protected. “Protecting the citizens is the primary responsibility of the Government and it is the duty of the Government to protect every one irrespective of who they are or which community they belong to.