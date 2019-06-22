/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Punjab delegation have faith in Meghalaya Government

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh sends five-member delegation to discussed with Meghalaya Home Minister, James K. Sangma to discussed the issues relating the security of settlers at Them ïew Mawlong. The delegation comprised of Cooperation and Jails Minister, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Member of Parliamnet Jasbir Singh Gill Dimpa, and Ravneer Singh Bittu, and MLAs Kuldeep Singh Vaid, and Kulbir Singh Zira.

The team visited the state to know the situation after banned outfit Hynñiewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) issued a warning to the Harijan Panchayat Committee for asking the Shillong Municipal Board to withdraw the public notices which were served to the residents of Them ïew Mawlong asking them to submit documents to the Board to prove that they are genuine settlers.

Jasbir Singh Gill Dimpa told reporters “we had a very good meeting and satisfied by its outcome.” He added that “the Meghalaya government is sincere to restore normalcy and to come out with a long lasting solution, we have faith in the government and the people of Meghalaya who are very warm and gave us all the love and affection,” The Punjab MP said that the issue should be settled once and for all and hoped that the high level committee of the state government would come up with a feasible solution.