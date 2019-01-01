/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Sony India open first showroom in Shillong

Sony India today inaugurated it’s first ever Sony Center in Shillong. The inauguration program was attended by local MLA Sanbor Shullai. The Sony center spread across 1,300 square feet, owned by Mr. Samuel Dkhar exhibit the complete range of Sony products across categories such as television, digital imaging, and consumer audio-video as well as accessories. The showroom is located in the Gems Arcade, Dhankheti Malki.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Satish Padmanabhan, Sales Head, Sony India, said “Shillong is an important market for us and we are extremely thrilled to inaugurate our first Sony Center in this beautiful city. The consumer electronic industry has seen strong growth, with consumers gravitating towards Sony’s innovative offerings for the best experience. To cater to the consumers demand in a better way, we have launched this Sony Center to provide holistic, premium experience to the customers before making an informed purchase. We are confident that the new center will be appreciated by our customers and will help to further boost the sales.”

Mr. Samuel Dkhar, Owner, Sony Center, Shillong, said “We are delighted to launch not only Shillong’s but Meghalaya’s first ever Sony Center in the city. With this center, we aim to provide a seamless and personalized experience to our customers. The center will be one-stop destination for all of Sony’s premium products and services and we are confident that our customers will have a unique shopping experience at our store.”