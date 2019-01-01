/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Poll volunteers felicitated

In recognition to the contributions made by poll volunteers in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Meghalaya today felicitated the youth organisations of Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides (MBSG), NSS and NYK at a function held at the Mini Conference Hall, Pine Mount Ridge.

The felicitation programme was attended by the Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya, Shri. F. R Kharkongor as the Chief Guest, Additional CEO, Shri. R P Marak, Joint Secretary Social Welfare, Smti. C Kharkongor, officials from the Election Department and youth organizations.

The Chief Electoral Officer, in his speech, said that deployment of poll volunteers during the Lok Sabha Election has been a successful experience for our young boys and girls who enthusiastically took part in the poll process where they provide and assist the voters especially the persons with disabilities, pregnant women and senior citizens. The combined efforts of these poll volunteers have resulted in a huge percentage of voters’ turnout, he said.

The CEO said that meaningful engagement of these youth organizations will be a continuation process through the Electoral Literacy Clubs set up in schools and colleges and the department will move this momentum of setting up of ELCs though these youth organizations. He said by engaging the youth, we will be able to ensure that no voter is truly left behind. The involvement of these youth organizations and educational institutions will be part of a long term goal and will bring people on board to see that all are involved in the electoral process, he said.

The Joint Secretary, Social Welfare, Smti. C Kharkongor thanked the youth organizations for assisting and facilitating PWDs, weaker sections of society, pregnant women and old people through set up of help desks and offering temporary railing to physically challenged persons and old people. She said that their involvement is a motivation for the voters to turn out in huge numbers to exercise their franchise.