INC to re-structure in Meghalaya

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary for the North East Region Luizinho Faleiro and Secretary Victor Keishing visited Shillong to take stock on the report of the party in the State. Talking to press during the meeting said that the party is in difficult times in both Meghalaya and Country as a whole but when it comes to vote share the Congress party have done consistently in the entire North East States. He also thank the people of Meghalaya for the continue support to the party. He expressed his gratitude for the people, party leaders and all who have contributed to the victor of Congress MP (Vincent Pala).

The party will also look to re-structure and arrange the party in the State. Luizinho Faleiro said that the party will come up with action plan, road map where party workers will travel to different parts of the states to tackle the problems face by the people in the State. He also added that even the country is in difficult times especially the entire Northeast after several scheme that benefit the entire North East. Luizinho Faleiro also said Congress party is firm on protecting the rights, the unique culture and tradition of North East India.

The conference was attended by MLA George Lyngdoh, HM Shangpliang and Celestine Lyngdoh