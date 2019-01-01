/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Blind Lead Thrust members face discrimination by house owner and family

Director of Blind Lead Thrust (BLT) who is visually impaired Jitendra Dkhar alleged that house owner Vennetta Kharsyntiew discriminate the members of the thrust who are also visually impaired in their rented Office located in Lower Lachumiere Shillong.

Jitendra Dkhar alleged that the House owner scolded and shouted at them whenever they would complain about water scarcity. He added that they would not receive water for two consecutive days which made thing difficult for them. On 20th June their sponsor Theodore Moallem who is an American citizen and Director of ‘Makerwala Education Trust’ based in Chandigarh went to complain about their grievances but was assaulted by her, her husband and other family members. Jitendra alleged that during the alteration between Ted and Kharsyntiew families, the family members used foul and politically incorrect word to the visually impaired Thrust members and also threw the food which they were eating at them. After the intervention of NGO Impulse lead by Hasina Kharbih the situation was under control. Later police were called and both parties were taken to Laitumkhrah Police Station. On 21st June Rani Kharsyntiew who is also a Magistrate filed FIR against Theodore Moallem for molestation case and till filing the report Theodore Moallem is still lodged in Laitumkhrah Police Station.

The thrust condemned the uncivilized act of Rani Kharsyntiew and families in treating the disable people.