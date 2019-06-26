/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

3 Days Training programme on ‘Incident Response System'

The District Disaster Management Authority, East Khasi Hills today organized a three day Training Programme on ‘Incident Response System” from 24th to 26th June, 2019 at the Training Hall, Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides, Shillong. The inaugural program was attended by Commissioner East Khasi Hills Smti Matsiewdor War Nongbri. The programme was also attended by Smti I. Majaw, ADC and CEO, DDMA, East Khasi Hills District, Smti P. Lyngba, DDMO, East Khasi Hills District, Smti Maitreyee Mukherjee, City Project Coordinator, UNDP, Shillong among others.

Speaking during the program Matsiewdor War Nongbri said that the training has been designed to provide management skills to the different stakeholders who are working in disaster management and incident response planning. The training will provide quick and detailed planning on how to response effectively during disasters. She reminds that since Shillong city is becoming congested day by day it is necessary for every department to get prepared for any disaster. Such training will also help to deal with both pressure and trauma during any calamities.

Meghalaya is prone to various natural disasters such as landslides, thunder squalls, flash floods, lightning and earthquakes hence such training is necessary in order to prepare every individual from any disaster. The emphasis in Disaster Management training program has shifted from relief centric approach to proactive regime and as such a well coordinated response with clockwork precision becomes one of the most important goals. This training has been designed to provide management skills to the different stakeholders who are working in disaster management and incident response planning. The training will provide detailed quick planning on how to handle disasters effectively.

The Multi-Hazard Risk and Vulnerability Assessment (HRVA) of the Shillong Municipal Area (East Khasi Hills) have been completed under the ‘USAID-MHA-UNDP Partnership Project on Developing Resilient Cities through Risk Reduction in the context of Disaster and Climate Change’. This time bound project (2016 -2020) is being implemented by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), East Khasi Hills, Shillong and monitored by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Meghalaya. The overall goal of this project is to reduce the natural disaster vulnerability of urban population, infrastructure, lifeline and shelter facilities through risk sensitive planning.