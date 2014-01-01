/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

ISBT Shillong likely to complete by December

The Minister of Transport Sniawbhalang Dhar along with Mawlai MLA Process T Sawkmie, MDC Teibor Pathaw along with other officials today conducted an inspection at the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Mawiongrim Shillong.

The Minister said that 80 percent of the work is completed and the project will be completed before Christmas. Sniawbhalang Dhar said that the reason for the delay of the project was due to the delay process of funding from the central government, he added that almost 17 crore is not being received by the State Government but due to the hard work and understanding of the contractor that the project is 80 percent completed. The Central Government has sanctioned around 48 crore for the construction of ISBT in Mawiongrim Shillong.

Meanwhile MLA Process Sawkmie said that with the completion of this project the congestion of Mawlai will be reduce and it will also provide numerous of jobs to the youth of the State.

The Governments along with MDC, headman and all responsible Departments will sit for a meeting after the completion of this project to discuss on how the project will function in the future.