Famed photographer of Meghalaya Bids Adieu

A renowned photographer of the State Meghalaya, Peter Elford Thangkhiew passed away on 10th July in Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital, Shillong. Peter Elford Thangkhiew was the son of (L) D. Mynsong and Mrs. Queency Thangkhiew of Nongkseh Upper Shillong. He was born in 1979 and has been an Award Winning Photographer. He was also an employee of BSNL GMTD Shillong.

He was a founder of a very popular Facebook page ‘Discover Meghalaya’ which is one of the most visited Facebook page. His photos can be seen in various ‘Coffee Table Books’, ‘Posters’ as well as the ‘Meghalaya Calendars’. He had abundantly love for nature and also an expert in wedding photography and other occasions. Through his photography he has contributed abundantly to the Meghalaya Tourism by showcasing the beauty and untapped potentials of Meghalaya tourism through his pictures. His pictures have been a source of inspiration for many and have helped and led to the increase in tourism particularly in the State of Meghalaya. With his demise Meghalaya has lost an important individual who inspired many youngsters to take photography as a profession.

The State of Meghalaya and Northeast India has lost a crusader of Mother Earth. In a recent post he had talked about the need to save the planet earth before it was too late. A true youth icon of the State he will be truly missed by the photographer's community all around.