/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Northeast Frontier Railway initiatives in Railways

The Northeast Frontier Railway is taking various initiatives aiming towards improvements in various parameters of passenger amenities inside train coaches. The initiatives are targeted at providing the passenger a better ambience apart from providing a feel good feeling while making train journey.

As part of the initiatives, interiors of coaches are being fitted with aesthetically designed fitting, paneling, and improved toilets. All these improvements are being done as per guidelines provided by the Railway Board.

As part of the initiatives, Northeast Frontier Railway has already provided dustbins in the lavatories of all AC and Non AC coaches maintained by the zone. Dustbins will also be provided near doorways in a phased manner.

Stainless steel mugs with anti-theft chain have been provided in the lavatories of all AC and Non AC coaches. It may be mentioned here that, passenger often faces problem while using lavatories due to theft of mugs.

This was done 100% of all AC coaches and Western style toilets of all Non AC coaches have also been provided with “Health Faucets” for reducing the stinking smell in lavatories.

Coach Mitra under OBHS (On Board House Keeping Service) has been provided in all the 62 pairs of mail/express trains run by this railway. This service is functional in about 975 pairs of trains of Indian Railways.

OBHS service is provided to facilitate un-scheduled cleaning of coaches by just sending a SMS during the run of train itself apart from scheduled cleaning of the coaches twice a day. Any passenger can send sms CLEAN<space><PNR no> to 58888 for availing the service of Coach Mitra while undertaking train journey.

With an aim to provide clean/washed laundry items to passengers during train journey, NFR has 3 departmental mechanised laundries in operation in different locations. They are at Dibrugarh, Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri. Mechanized washing ensure better and improved quality of cleaned linens to passengers during journey. As a result, linen related complaint from passenger reduced significantly.

It may be mentioned here that, for the assistance of the visually impaired passengers, signage superimposed with Braille scripts are being provided in all coaches. While new model coaches being received come with Braille signage fitted in it.

All these passenger friendly initiatives will definitely be able to provide a better feeling to travelling passenger while making train journey more comfortable.