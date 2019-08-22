/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

DC launches the Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2019

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Smt. M. W Nongbri today launch the Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2019 in Shillong. The objective of this campaign is to conduct national ranking of all states and district of India on the bases of qualitative and quantitative sanitation. The mission also aims to assess the effectiveness of environment management and behavior change communication intervention under Swacch Baharat Mission-Gramin.

Speaking during the inaugural function Deputy Commissioner Smt. M. W Nongbri said that it is the duty of every individual to maintain cleanliness in the state and it is the duty of all officers and BDO officers to encourage people living in the remote areas and to assess them in maintaining cleanliness throughout the State. She added that the ranking is done by using information on the service level progress, Direct Observation of public places and Citizen’s Feedback.

She added that individuals will get call from members of the missions to enquire about the cleanliness of their respective villages or towns etc, therefore each BDO’s members duty will be to educate people regarding this mission.