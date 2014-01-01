/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Meghalaya Legislative Assembly to resume from 6th to 13th August.

The autumn session of the tenth Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will have six working days from 6th September to 13th September. The session was approved by Business Advisory Committee (BAC) during a meeting chaired by Assembly Deputy Speaker, Timothy D Shira on Friday. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief minister Prestone Tynsong and Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma and former Speaker, Charles Pyngrope.

Speaking to the reporters Deputy Speaker Timothy Shira said that there will be six working days of which government business has been allotted for September 6, 10 and 13 while private members’ business on September 9, 11 and 12. The Speaker added that until the post of speaker is not filled hence by nature the deputy speaker will take all powers of speaker. He added that the number of days for the session was extended so to give chance to the opposition to raise their concern or demands in the house.

Meanwhile Leader of opposition Dr. Mukul Sangma said that the decision to increase the number of days for the session to discuss important issues confronting the state and the people. He added that the opposition (Congress) will raised several issues in the Assembly which includes Coal issue, Corruption in the government, Lack of development and the drugs menance in the state