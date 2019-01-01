/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Rotavirus Vaccine vaccination launched in East Khasi Hills

As part of the observation of Poshan Maah, the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District, Smti M. War Nongbri today officially launched the Rotavirus Vaccine (RVV) vaccination in the District at a function held at Baniun village under Mylliem C&RD Block, East Khasi Hills District.

Speaking on the occasion, Smti War said that Rotavirus vaccine (RVV) is a vaccine used to protect against rotavirus infection, a highly contagious virus, and it is the most common organism that causes diarrheoa among young children which may lead to hospitalization and even death.

Smti War appeal the parents, members of NGOs and community leaders to come forwards and join hands with the health officials of the District to ensure that rotavirus vaccine is administered to all babies to enable them to enjoy healthy life.

Smti War also urged the students to spread the message of Rotavirus vaccine vaccination and make their parents aware about the importance of immunizations of children.

Later, to mark the launching of the Rotavirus vaccine vaccination, Smti War along with others officials administered vaccine drops to infants.

Earlier, Dr. R. R. Marak, District Nodal Officer, RVV, East Khasi Hills gave a presentation on Rotavirus and its vaccine, while Smti O. Sumer, DHEO, East Khasi Hills spoke about the importance of nutrition and balanced diet in our daily life.

The programme was also attended by Shri P. T. Passah, BDO, Mylliem C&RD, Dr M. R. Basaiawmoit, DM&HO, East Khasi Hills District, Dr. D. P. Syiem, Sr. M&HO, In-charge Pomlum PHC, Representatives from the Dorbar Shnong, Pomlum, teachers and students from the area