Nestle India to train street vendors in Meghalaya

Nestle India in collaboration with Commissionerate of Food Safety Meghalaya Shillong, National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) launched the initiative in Meghalaya to train over 500 street vendors in Meghalaya.

The Launched was attended by Mr. Sanjay Khajura, Director Corporate Affairs, Nestle India, Ms. Sangeeta Singh, Head Street Food Program (NASVI) and Shri A. L Hek Minister of Health and Family Welfare Department.

Speaking during the program Director Corporate Affairs, Nestle India Mr. Sanjay Khajura said that the purpose of such program is to help and encourage vendors to delivers healthier food to tourist of people in the region. He added that the foremost aim of Nestle is to bring out positive behavior to the street vendors and also to collaborate with all stake holders towards bringing in positive behavior among the vendors in the State.

Meanwhile Minister of Health and Family Welfare Department Shri A. L Hek said that there is a need to trained vendors to ensure that they serve hygienic food to the costumers. All street Vendors in the State shall undergo basic training in delivering hygienic food and safety for both vendors and customers.

The project ‘Serve Safe Food’ was launched in 2016 to provide street vendors in training on food safety and hygiene awareness.