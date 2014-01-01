/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Mawphlang Labour Union concern over growing of illegal labourers

The Mawphlang Labour Union today laid out certain guideline for Non-Tribal Companies and Contractors functioning in Mawphlang area.

Speaking during the press conference General Secretary Rickson Nongseij said that after the Government of Assam release the NRC many labourers have come to Meghalaya to seek employment especially in Mawphlang area. Till date the Union has detected over 30 illegal immigrants who are working in construction sites without valid NRC documents. Therefore the Union has seek support from both District Council and Police Department to check the growing of illegal labourer in the area.

Meanwhil Khamborlang who is the Sport Secretary said that Company and Contractor from outside the State who took project in the region should first and foremost employ only local youths. He also said that Company should obtain up to date ‘Trading license’ from the District Council and also ‘NOC; from the Hima and will have to submit all up to date certificates to the Office of the ‘Labour Union’ in Mawphlang. Besides the guidelines the Union will conduct checking on daily basis.

The Union also urged local contractor to refrain from employing non tribal.