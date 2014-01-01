/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

CoMSO to go ahead with agitation against Government

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) has decided to launch agitations against the state government’s failure to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to check influx and illegal immigration into the state.

Speaking after a meeting with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, CoMSO Chairman and Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) President, Robertjune Kharjahrin said ILP is the only mechanism to tackle influx in the State especially after the statement made by the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah that the Centre would soon implement the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) as well as the publication of the Assam’s NRC list.

He said the group of organizations have from time to time met and submitted suggestions to the state government through the chief minister and deputy chief minister on the need for strong law to protect the identity and interest of the indigenous people in the state. The Chairman said that CoMSO have been demanding the Government to implement the ILP by way of bringing amendment to the Meghalaya Residents Safety Security Act (MRSSA), 2016 but the government is not even ready to discuss the Bill in the Assembly.