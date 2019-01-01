/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Health Minister inaugurates Pynthorbah Health and Wellness Centre

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Government of Meghalaya, Shri A L Hek inaugurated the newly upgraded Pynthorbah Health and Wellness Centre at Pynthorbah, Shillong. Pynthorbah Urban Public Health Centre is the first amongst the UPHC in East Khasi Hills District to be upgraded to Health and Wellness Centre.

The Minister said that Health and Wellness Centre is one of the components of Ayushman Bharat or Healthy India that cover prevention promotion and ambulatory care at primary level. He said that these facilities can provide comprehensive treatment and services that can ensure maximum benefit to every citizen. He added that that the health department’s mission is to reach out to the last mile to ensure that every individual avail the benefits of the health schemes of the Central and State Government.

With health being a core issue of concern for the government, the implementation of the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme is testimony to the government’s commitment to ensure health for its citizens, said the Minister. He added that with the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) with MHIS in Meghalaya as a universal Health insurance scheme, its success and affordability rests substantially on the effectiveness of provision of Comprehensive Primary Health Care through Health & Wellness Centers. He urged upon the Doctors, Nurses, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers to work with dedication to see that this programme achieve its purpose. He also called upon the Rangbah Shnongs, Seng Longkmie and Seng Samla to shoulder the responsibility to carry the message to every nook and corner of the area and to cooperate with health workers in implementing this scheme.

The Joint Director of Health Services (MCH & FW) cum Nodal Officer, NPCDCS & HWC, Meghalaya, Dr. M Marbaniang said that the State has implemented the Comprehensive Primary Health Care Programme in 5 districts of the state i.e East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, West Garo Hills, West Jaintia Hills & Ri Bhoi District with the objective of upgrading the Existing PHCs & Sub Centers to Health & Wellness Center to provide comprehensive primary health care closest to the community. This exercise of upgrading PHCs & Sub Centers to Health & Wellness Center by the state is currently done in a phased manner with the aim to upgrade maximum facilities as Health & Wellness Center by 2022.