GSI condemns the assault on its officers

Geological Survey of India (GSI) condemns the assault on its officers and damage to government properties on 20th September 2019 while they were carrying out detailed mapping for Bauxite (an ore for aluminum) in the Mawiawtep village near Rambrai, West Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya.

Two senior scientists Shri Sushant Layek, Sr. Geologist & Shri Suhrit Pramanik, Sr. Geologist along with Shri B. Lyngdoh, Sr. Surveyor of Geological Survey of India, Northeastern Region (GSI NER) and a contractual driver, were attacked and beaten severely by four unidentified persons. The attackers also burn the Government vehicle was burnt and other instruments like Total Station, compass. The field party established its camp at Rambrai and the field work was initiated only after obtaining approval from the Syiemship and village headmen and formal intimation to the district administration as per the customary practice followed in the state of Meghalaya.

After the incidence, all possible efforts were made to evacuate injured officers from the field area with the help of the Superintendent of Police, Nongstoin and local villagers. A formal FIR was registered after the medical check-up of the officers at Civil Hospital, Nongstoin. Considering the seriousness of injuries sustained by the officers (injuries in head, arms and legs) the officers have been shifted to Shillong during the night itself and one of the officers has been hospitalized with severe injuries in Woodlands hospital, Shillong. The other officer has sustained injuries in head and other parts of the body. Both the officers have been advised to go for detailed medical examination. GSI is a department of Govt. of India and works for the identification of presence and prospecting of mineral resources only (except Uranium and other radioactive minerals), it never involves in any kind of exploitation and mining activities which is the sole prerogative of the State Government. GSI also carry out works related to the societal issues particularly landslide studies, geotechnical investigations for communication and hydroelectric projects besides research works on paleontology, petrology, earthquake geology etc. The officers from state governments are also regularly being trained by GSI for capacity building. Besides, GSI conducts free trainings for the students of colleges and universities. The incident has definitely put a question mark on the safety of the Government officers who are working for benefit of the people of the state. GSI strongly condemn such acts of violence that victimized its field officers and demand action against the perpetrators. It also requests the press fraternity to publish news regarding GSI activities after verification from the GSI office. GSI has temporarily suspended its work in that area until normalcy prevails.