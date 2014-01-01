/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Training programme on Earthquake Risk Mitigation for Safer Built Environment

Commissioner & Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Shri. T Dkhar today inaugurated the three days training programme on Earthquake Risk Mitigation for Safer Built Environment at Shillong Club, Shillong. The training programme was organized by National Institute of Disaster Management, MHA, Government of India in collaboration with Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and attended by officials from line departments.

In his inaugural speech, Shri. Dkhar said that the State of Meghalaya, which lies in the seismically active Zone V, is prone to floods, fires, landslides, cyclonic storms and lightning strikes besides earthquake. Recalling the Shillong Earthquake of 8.7 magnitudes on June 12, 1897 which has devastated the plateau and affected the whole of North East India, Shri Dkhar said that although the death toll caused by the earthquake in those days was quite minimal, the rapidly growing human population in the region continually increases the seismic risk to several folds.

He said that with the growing population and urbanization especially in Shillong and some other headquarters in the State having high rise buildings, this kind of programme is necessary to equip our engineers, architects, planners, administrators and other stakeholders with the knowledge required for mitigation to prepare a safe environment for the citizens.

To carry out earthquake risk mitigation programme forwards, there is a need for trained manpower for taking appropriate actions before, during and after disaster in order to reduce the loss of human lives and financial consequences, he said. He expressed hoped that this forum will immensely benefit the participants and government officials to put into practice of the knowledge they gain from the training.

Dr. Amir Ali Khan of NIDM who is the main resource person in the training programme, will deliberate on several issues relating to earthquake risk mitigation management with special reference to Meghalaya. Other resource persons included Surajit Bordoloi, Dr. A Lyngdoh and Arulia Sangma.