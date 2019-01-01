/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Firmly, strongly and clearly oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill: Jairam Ramesh

The Indian National Congress (INC) will firmly, strongly and clearly oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Speaking during the press conference in Shillong, Congress senior leader and Member of Parliament of Karnataka Jairam Ramesh said that the bill is an attempt to divide Indian society base on religion. “The Bill CAB clearly violates articles 14 and 21 of the very constitution in which India was build” he added. The MP went on to say that CAB is Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) project to divide India on religious line.

Commenting on the issues of NRC in Assam Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh said that the Indian National Congress is not opposing to the principles of NRC but it firmly oppose to the methodology of implementing the NRC in the State. “The methodology used by the present BJP Government in the State has cause lots of harassment to the poor and downtrodden genuine citizen of India” he added, Its is disturbing news to know that Jaintia women who got married in Assam were not included in the NRC list he lament.

The MP said that as a political party the Congress is willing to work for a solution to indentify genuine illegal immigrants but will not stand by and watch the harassment caused by the present methodology in implementing the NRC in the state. Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi want to polarize the issue of NRC in order to divert the main issues like employment, farmer’s distress, total economic back down etc

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh earlier said that the Government will bring up the CAB in the winter sessions which will likely starts from 18th November.