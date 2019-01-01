/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

KHADC to go ahead distributing forms to local vendors

Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Executive Member (EM) in charge of Trade Paul Lyngdoh said that the Council condemns the action of some hawkers and street vendors under the umbrella of the Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Associatio) on Monday. The hawkers and street vendors had staged a protest against the order of the KHADC directing all hawkers to register with the Council.

Speaking to media person Paul Lyngdoh said that it was not an appropriate for them to come and barge into the office of the CEM to show their protest against the decision of the Council.

“The Council is an institution for the ethnic community of Meghalaya, and if they don’t respect to the Council, then it indicates bad image for the people outside the State, moreover there is no legitimate ground on their demands to barge into the council without notice” He said.

While clarifying on the ground of distributing vendors forms to the local vendors, the EM in charge of Trade said that the purpose of giving form is to get information like what is the numbers of hawkers in Meghalaya, to help vendors make claims of their business or grounds, to safeguard their business transaction and to curbs Benami by local vendors.

“The Government through the honourable High Court of Meghalaya in the past have proposed for hawkers zone, hence the giving out forms by the Council will eventually helps identified the genuine street vendors in the future when the hawkers zone comes up” He said. Paul Lyngdoh urges all local vendors to come and collect the forms from the District Council and get themselves register. Meanwhile when Paul Lyngdoh asked regarding the ongoing eviction drive said that the Council will go ahead with the registration process very soon.