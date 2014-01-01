/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

MPCC organize rally against BJP Government

The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) today organized rally against the misrule of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the country.

Speaking to media person in Shillong, MPCC President Dr. Celestine Lyngdoh said that the Indian National Congress (INC) is organizing series of such agigational program all over the country to oppose the ‘fist’ rule of the BJP Government. “The Objective of this rally is to show the party stand on the misrule of the BJP government in the country” Celestine Lyngdoh said.

The MPCC President said that no matter what number the BJP got in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, we will always oppose to the motive of the BJP Government. “We demand the Government to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) which is a greater threat to the North Eastern Region” Celestine Lyngdoh said. The MPCC president accused the BJP Government of neglecting farmer’s issues in the country.

“In the last 45 years the Indian economy has fallen to its worst scenario since the BJP came to power which has affect common citizens of the country as unemployment has increase in the country” Celestine Lyngdoh said.

The MPPC President added that the party will do everything in power to stop the BJP government from implementing CAB and it will expose the BJP double standard politics in the country.