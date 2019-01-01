/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Meghalaya Emergency Management and Research Institute Workers’ Union want GVK out of Meghalaya

The Meghalaya Emergency Management and Research Institute Workers’ Union (MEMRIWU) of Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) GVK along with the Khasi Student Union and Federation of Khasi Jaintia Garo People (FKJGP) today met the State Director Dipanker Choudhry to demand the immediate closure of GVK EMRI in Meghalaya,

Speaking after the meeting with the management of EMRI FKJGP President Eldi lyngdoh said that the meeting has led to nowhere as the GVK has violated the 'status quo' sign between the Government and GVK Management. "Apart from violating the 'status quo' the management of GVK has violates the basic rights of its employees, they even has the audacity to deduct the salary of the agitating employees" Eldi Lyngdoh. The Student accused the State government of not taking responsible in the issues faces by the employees.

President of MEMRIWU Roypar Kharraswai said that the union demand immediate termination of GVK and the state Government should take responsible of the emergency system in the State because the GVK management don't respect their employees and had bulldozed their rights. The President asserted that before terminating the contract the GVK should pay all their dues to their employees.

To mention the MEMRIWU went on an indefinite strike following non-fulfillment of their demands on 11th July 2019.