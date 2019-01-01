/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Meghalaya Indigenous People Front demand KHADC to register land in Meghalaya

The Meghalaya Indigenous People Front (MIPF) earlier today met Titus Chyne Executive Memebrs (EM) in his office chamber of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to demand from the District Council to implement the 'Land Holding Certificate' of the people in Meghalaya.

Speaking after the meeting Vice President of MIPF Kitboklang Lyngdoh said that the organization form time to time have received complaints from the people regarding the difficulties they faced in getting loans from the banks as banks do not accept the ‘Land Holding Certificates’

“With the registrations of lands by the people of Meghalaya, it will help the government to prepare a proper map of Meghalaya especially in the border areas, hence we urged the Distrcit Council to helps the people in registering their lands in the near future” Kitboklang Lyngdoh

The MIPF had placed their demands to Titus Chyne which include 1) to implement the land holding Certificate 2) to issue notice to banks to accept the land holding Certificate of the KHADC and 3) to see that lands are registered in KHADC as to prevent from illegal encroachment etc.

In this regard the EM had assured that he will take up the matter with the Land Committee of the council.