Travel and Tourism Bazar 2019 in Shillong underway

The Travel and Tourism Bazar 2019 underwent today in All Saint Hall Shillong, Meghalaya. The participant groups include Jharkhand Tourism, Rajasthan Tourism, Goa Tourism, West Bengal tourism, Uttarakhand Tourism, India Tourism, Meghalaya Tourism, Jammu & Kashmir Tourism, IIHM Institute of Hotel Management, Thomas Cook India Ltd, Traveln (A unit of KKS Holiday), Guwahati & Ds Xcursion World Pvt Ltd

Speaking during the inaugural program Governor of Meghalaya Shri Tathagata Roy said that the future of Meghalaya lies in tourism. “I personally believe in tourism hence it is important to focus on development of tourism in the State”, the Governor lamented.

The Governor also stress on the need for proper infrastructure and proper promotion of Meghalaya tourism in the national and international level. The Governor also said that for the State to develop it has to be through tourism because through tourism it can generate employment and healthy income for the State as a whole.

Travel and Tourism Bazar aims to provide an annual opportunity for the various State Tourism Bodies of India as well as numerous Private organizations from India and abroad to showcase their products and services. Visitors can interact with tour-operators, travel agents, hoteliers and airlines to gather information and make national and international travel plans.