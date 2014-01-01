/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Latiplang Kharkongor the first Independent MDC to file nomination for CEM

Today history created in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) after Independent MDC Latiplang Kharkongor file nomination for the post of Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the KHADC. It is for the first time in the KHADC where and independent candidate is contesting for the post of CEM,

Speaking after filing nomination Latiplang Kharkongor said I have always perform the duty which I hold in every department for fourth term as MDC. Lambasting the outgoing CEM Latiplang Kharkongor said that the ruling coalition which is leading the EC in the Council for the past eight months has failed on all fronts.

“Many bills have just been lying in the CEM Chambers for the past 8 months” he added. When asked on the Bills and laws introduced by the past EC, Latiplang Kharkongor said that if we come to EC we will do follow up on the pending Bills or laws introduce by the outgoing EC if those Bills are in the interest of the District Council or people of the State as a whole.