Latiplang Kharkongor first Independent MDC as CEM of KHADC

Nongthymmai MDC, Latiplang Kharkongor became the first Independent to be elected as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC). The election was necessitated after the UDP-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) executive committee was defeated in the No-confidence motion held on Wednesday. The No-confidence motion was moved by the opposition Congress.

Outgoing EC under the leadership of Teinwell Dkhar boycotted the election of the new CEM on Friday in the house, which pave a way for Kharkongor to the chair of CEM un-opposed.

Latiplang Kharkongor who is part of the newly formed United People’s Forum (UPF) has the support of 15 MDCs while Teinwell Dkhar of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) who boycotted the election has the support of 14 MDCs

KHADC Chairman Pynshngain N Syiem formally announced the election of Latiplang Kharkongor as the new CEM of the Council since Teinwell Dkhar withdraw from the contesting the election only after the session has commenced.