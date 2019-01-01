/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

KHADC cannot function as per emotion or political influence: P.N Syiem

The Chairman of the Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Mr. Pynshngaiñlang Syiem is expelled from the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) for his anti-party activities,

Speaking to media person on Monday Pynshngaiñlang Syiem said that he is surprised that the Party had not called him for the meeting nor issue any show cause notice to him. “I know my expulsion from the NPP was mainly because the Governor had declined to accede to Government’s recommendation for Administrator’s Rule in the Council” Pynshngaiñlang Syiem added. The Chairman also said that he has follow the rules enshrine for the KHADC.

“The State Government cannot go by emotion or political influence just fulfils their personal interest”. The State government cannot interfere in the KHADC when the KHADC did not bypass the laws enshrined in the KHADC he added. Pynshngaiñlang Syiem said that his expulsion from NPP will not affect him in the KHADC as he will continue to be Chairman of the KHADC.

Earlier Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had said that the Government has recommended Administrator Rule in KHADC foreseeing “instability” in the KHADC.