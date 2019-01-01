/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Meghalaya Governor approve Latiplang Kharkongor as new CEM

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy today has approved Latiplang Kharkongor as the new Chief Executive Member of the Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council (KHADC)

In a letter through the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District, Matsiewdor War, Deputy Secretary A Lakiang to Governor Roy, said, “I am directed to inform you that Governor has approved the election of Latiplang Kharkongor as the new Chief Executive Member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council.”

On Saturday, Roy declined to accede to the state government’s request for imposing Administrator’s Rule by the Conrad Sangma-led government as there was majority leading to the election of Chief Executive Member.

Four-time KHADC member, Latiplang Kharkongor was elected unopposed as the new Chief Executive Member after the combined NPP-UDP-led United Democratic Alliance boycotted the election of the Chief Executive Member