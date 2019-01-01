/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

National Milk Day 2019

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong attended the celebration of the ‘National Milk Day’ in Shillong. The State Government has taken measures to upscale the dairy industry in Meghalaya by implementing Dairy Mission in several District of the State.

Speaking during the program Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that it has been an endeavor of the State Government to ensure that dairy programme of the State is intensified. “We have taken measures to upscale the dairy industry in Meghalaya and Dairy Mission is one such initiative” He added. During the celebration the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister handed out prize to winners of several competition organized by the Department.

National Milk Day is celebrated across the country on 26th November every year on the birthday of Dr. Verghese Kurien. He was the father of the White Revolution in India. National Milk Day is celebrated to promote benefits related to milk and milk industry and to create awareness among people about the importance of milk and milk products. Verghese Kurien is known as the ‘Father of the White Revolution’ of India who was a social entrepreneur whose “billion-litre idea”, Operation Flood, the world’s largest agricultural dairy development programme.