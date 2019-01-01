/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

North East Region MP seek Prime Minister intervention on CAB

Members of Parliament (MP) representing the Indigenous Tribes of the North East Region today collectively staged protest outside the Parliament to express strong opposition against the decision of the Central Government to implement Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

The members also send a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing strong objection to the passing and implementation of the CAB in the Region. The Bills clearly states that by implementing CAB will particularly render the indigenous and tribal populations as the people of the region are vulnerable to being displace in the future. In a letter address to the Prime Minister the MP from North East urged the Prime Minister to exempt all North East from CAB.

The Members of Parliament (MP) representing the Indigenous Tribes of the North East Region also requested the Prime Minister to look into the mater seriously and address the concerns at the earliest.