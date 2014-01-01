/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

100 Pipers’ ‘Play for a Cause’ performance in Shillong

The 100 Pipers’ ‘Play for a Cause’ brought together 107 celebrated musicians and bands to generate awareness about 15 adopted causes across 27 cities on 29th November. The ‘Play for a Cause aims to bring together celebrated musicians to support causes that impact our society including polluted air and water, dying hills, art, oceans, plantation and wild life, and other issues such as meals for underprivileged and one time plastic use, rain water harvesting to name a few.

In Shillong Soulmate, Fourth Element, Empirical Tribe performed with a pledge to ‘Save the Hills’. Shillong favorites ‘Soulmate’ played in Cloud9 as part of the '100 Pipers Play for a Cause'. This initiative had brought about 100 musicians together on a single day to perform live across 27 cities on this event, on November.

The band played ‘Hole in Your Soul’ which is one of the song from their upcoming album which has been inspired by the ‘Ksan coal mining tragedy’.

Soulmate member Rudy Wahlang said that the special thing about this event is that we are playing for different causes that are related to our day to day life. Though this initiative is being organized for the first time in Meghalaya yet the band is pleased to be part of this cause. Rudy Wahlang believed that such initiatives will have a huge impact in the future.