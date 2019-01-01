/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Crowborough Hotel to be functional on September 2020

North Shillong MLA and Chairman of the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation Ltd Sanbor Shullai today submitted the ‘performance report’ to the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. The Chairman was also accompanied by Managing Director (MD) Ciril V Lyngdoh and other official from the corporation.

Speaking to media person after the meeting Sanbor Shullai said that over the last two years the MTDC had generated over 6 crore revenue. Sanbor Shullai also said that the ‘Crowborough Hotel’ is in its final stage and it will be functional on September 2020.

“With the completion of Crowborough Hotel’, MTDC will generate another 4 Units which will be operated on lease in order to generate employments to local youth” He added.

Meanwhile Managing Director (MD) Ciril V Lyngdoh said that the MTDC will draft a ‘Vision documents’ for 20 years in order to generate revenue and employment from all units of MTDC.