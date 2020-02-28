/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

26-Langrin Constituency MDC election on 28 February 2020

The By-Election of 26-Langrin constituency of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will be held on 28th February 2020 and the counting of votes will be held on March 03 2020. The bye-election is necessitated in view of the demise of United Democratic Party (UDP) MDC, Nasar Marweiñ on October 2019.

This was informed by Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong informed that the publication of electoral rolls will be held on January 28th 2020.

Prestone Tynsong said that the last date of filing claims and objections will be held on February 12 and the disposal of claims and objections will be held on February 13 and the final publications of electoral rolls will be held on February 15.

He also said that the date of notification for holding of the bye-election will be issued on February 17 where as the last date of filing of nomination will be on February 19 before 3 pm.