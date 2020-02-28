/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

UDP unanimously endorse the resolution on ILP

The United Democratic Party (UDP) today during the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting have decided to field Ranikor sitting MLA Puis Marwein as the candidate for the upcoming 26 Langrin Constituency MDC election which is schedule to be held on 28 February 2020.

Speaking after the meeting Jemino Mawthoh said that though the UDP have already field its candidate form the MDC election the party will still need to sit and discuss with the Hill State People Democratic Party (HSPDP) as they are both in the coalition known as the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA).

Meanwhile the UDP has also asserted that the party welcomes the order of the Supreme Court to give time 4 weeks to the central government to respond to the PIL file against Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA).

Meanwhile UDP senior leader Bindo Lanong said that the party also welcomes the ‘Resolution’ of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly to implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the State.

“It is the right time for the Central Government to fulfill the demand of the state government to implement Inner Line Permit in the State especially with the ongoing implementation of CAA in the country” he added.

Asked on whether the UDP will persuade the MDA government to remove BJP from its alliance, UDP Vice President Allantry Dkhar said that it is not the sole duty of UDP to take such decision but it will be a collective decision of all partners in the MDA to take such decision.