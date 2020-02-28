/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Seva Passport Kendra Shillong to get new office

The office of ‘Seva Passport Kendra’ Shillong which fall under the Ministry of External Affair (MEA) government of India will be shifted to the new building of Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in Lachumere Shillong.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the Meghalaya cabinet has agreed to let ‘Seva Passport Kendra’ Shillong to utilize the building in order to run its office in the new building of DIPR on a rent basis.

Prestone Tynsong said that the ‘Seva Passport Kendra’ Shillong will have to pay to the state government Rs. 27,000 per month for using the building as its office.