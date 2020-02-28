/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

MPLU and HTTA threaten agitation on flawed of fastag process in Toll Gate

The Working Committee of the Meghalaya People's Labour Union (MPLU) and the Hynniewtrep Tourist Taxi Association (HTTA) today met the General Manager of the National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited Shillong against the failure and illegal use of the ‘Fastag System’ at Toll Gates located on the National Highways of Meghalaya.

In a memorandum submitted to the Manager, MPLU and HTTA cited that the Fastag system at Toll Gates on the National Highways of Meghalaya especially at the Umling Toll Gate (Pahammawlein) does not function properly.

The two Union blames that digital system in the Toll Gate is not working in a proper manner which leads to chaos, traffic snarls at the Toll Gates and wrong and illegal billings of tolls which are seriously affecting the flow of traffic leading to delay and frustration.

The Unions also accuse the Toll Gate creating a situation where money is illegally being charged from the commuters especially commercial vehicles leading to unnecessary controversy and suspicion of the system.

The Working Committee of the MPLU and HTTA have given seven (7) days notice to rectify the problems failing which the Unions will starts their agitation.